Quiche in Stowe

Stowe restaurants that serve quiche

Round Hearth Cafe image

 

Round Hearth Cafe

39 Edson Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672, Stowe

Takeout
Quiche of the Day$10.50
Celebrate Vermont Pride Day with our Rainbow Quiche! A selection of roasted veggies - purple onion, red pepper, carrots, green pepper, broccoli, mushrooms, and tri-state cheddar! A portion of proceeds to benefit the Pride Center of Vermont.
Item pic

 

Stowe Bee Site For:

1056 Mountain Road, Stowe

Takeout
Easter Menu Pesto Quiche$36.50
Delicate house made flaky pastry crust filled with creamy eggs, pesto, spinach, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese.
Quiche$37.50
***REQUIRES MIN 2-3 DAYS**Delicate flaky pastry crust filled with creamy eggs, cheeses & your choice of veggies & meats. (serves 6-8)
