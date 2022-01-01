Quiche in Stowe
Stowe restaurants that serve quiche
More about Round Hearth Cafe
Round Hearth Cafe
39 Edson Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672, Stowe
|Quiche of the Day
|$10.50
Celebrate Vermont Pride Day with our Rainbow Quiche! A selection of roasted veggies - purple onion, red pepper, carrots, green pepper, broccoli, mushrooms, and tri-state cheddar! A portion of proceeds to benefit the Pride Center of Vermont.
More about Stowe Bee Site For:
Stowe Bee Site For:
1056 Mountain Road, Stowe
|Easter Menu Pesto Quiche
|$36.50
Delicate house made flaky pastry crust filled with creamy eggs, pesto, spinach, tomatoes & mozzarella cheese.
|Quiche
|$37.50
***REQUIRES MIN 2-3 DAYS**Delicate flaky pastry crust filled with creamy eggs, cheeses & your choice of veggies & meats. (serves 6-8)