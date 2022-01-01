Salmon in Stowe
Stowe restaurants that serve salmon
Harrisons Restaurant
25 Main Street, Stowe
|Pecan Salmon
|$32.00
pan seared salmon, roasted sweet potato succotash, maple whole grain mustard sauce
Stowe Bee Site For:
1056 Mountain Road, Stowe
|Salmon Calebrase
|$18.96
(available SAME DAY see instructions) Delicate pan seared salmon Sicilian style in a light white wine tomato, garlic caper 'sauce'. (sold per person)
Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop
35 School Street, Stowe
|Grilled Salmon
|$21.00
Oyster mushroom, kale, roasted peppers, quinoa, tarragon sauce
|Grilled Salmon
|$32.00
fingerling potato, parsnip, bok choy, pearl onion, red curry sauce