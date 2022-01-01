Salmon in Stowe

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Harrisons Restaurant image

 

Harrisons Restaurant

25 Main Street, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Salmon$32.00
pan seared salmon, roasted sweet potato succotash, maple whole grain mustard sauce
More about Harrisons Restaurant
Stowe Bee Site For: image

 

Stowe Bee Site For:

1056 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Calebrase$18.96
(available SAME DAY see instructions) Delicate pan seared salmon Sicilian style in a light white wine tomato, garlic caper 'sauce'. (sold per person)
More about Stowe Bee Site For:
Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop image

 

Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop

35 School Street, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$21.00
Oyster mushroom, kale, roasted peppers, quinoa, tarragon sauce
Grilled Salmon$32.00
fingerling potato, parsnip, bok choy, pearl onion, red curry sauce
More about Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop
Consumer pic

 

Idletyme Brewing Company

1859 Mountain Rd, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$25.00
Grilled Salmon, Lemon Dill Butter, Sauteed Vegetable, Jasmine Rice
More about Idletyme Brewing Company

Map

