Spinach and artichoke dip in Stowe
Stowe restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Stowe Bee Bakery & Cafe
1056 Mountain Road, Stowe
|Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$28.95
(MIN 2 DAYS) Deliciously creamy spinach, artichoke & cheese "dip" ready to bake snd serve! Serves 4-6 and comes with 1/2 a baguette for slicing & dipping!
|Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip (serves 6-8) holiday menu
|$32.00
