Spinach and artichoke dip in Stowe

Stowe restaurants
Stowe restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip image

 

Stowe Bee Bakery & Cafe

1056 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip$28.95
(MIN 2 DAYS) Deliciously creamy spinach, artichoke & cheese "dip" ready to bake snd serve! Serves 4-6 and comes with 1/2 a baguette for slicing & dipping!
Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip (serves 6-8) holiday menu$32.00
(MIN 2 DAYS) Deliciously creamy spinach, artichoke & cheese "dip" ready to bake snd serve! Serves 4-6 and comes with 1/2 a baguette for slicing & dipping!
More about Stowe Bee Bakery & Cafe
Banner pic

 

Piecasso Family Pizzeria

1899 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Artichoke & Spinach Dip$14.00
Three cheeses, assorted breads & crackers
More about Piecasso Family Pizzeria

