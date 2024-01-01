Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tiramisu in
Stowe
/
Stowe
/
Tiramisu
Stowe restaurants that serve tiramisu
The Bench
492 Mountain Road, Stowe
No reviews yet
TIRAMISU
$9.00
More about The Bench
Piecasso Family Pizzeria
1899 Mountain Road, Stowe
No reviews yet
Piecasso's Homemade Tiramisu
$7.00
Lady fingers, espresso, layered mascarpone mousse
More about Piecasso Family Pizzeria
