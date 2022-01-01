Go
StowNut Donut & Diner

Family owned for over 20 years! 50’s Style Restaurant Serving Breakfast, Lunch and Donuts! Open till 2:00 pm. Daily.

DONUTS

3055 Graham Rd • $

Avg 4.6 (1574 reviews)

Popular Items

Garden Omelet$10.25
*Onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach
and choice of cheese.
#1 - Eggs breakfast$8.49
Two eggs* with choice of bacon, sausage, or ham
with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast.
Eggs Benedict$11.49
Two poached eggs*, ham and hollandaise sauce
on English muffin with choice of breakfast
potatoes
Home Fries$2.69
Miss Priss$4.49
Egg* with choice of cheese.
#6 - Breakfast Quesadilla$10.49
Breakfast Quesadilla made with scrambled eggs,
onions, green peppers, cheese, and your choice
of chicken, steak, or veggie. Served with choice of
breakfast potatoes.
Coffee$3.09
Katie's Kitchen Sink$10.99
Layered with hash browns, biscuit, and two eggs*,
topped with homemade sausage gravy.
Pancake$2.69
1 pancake
B-Bop$5.99
Egg* and cheese with choice of bacon, ham or
sausage.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3055 Graham Rd

Stow OH

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
