Str8 Out the Kitchen
Soul Food Made With Love
4825 E main St
Popular Items
Location
4825 E main St
Whitehall OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Next Level Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Jon Smith Subs
Come in and enjoy!
Flavor 91 Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Whitehall
Serving homemade comfort food with heaps of hospitality, since 1950!