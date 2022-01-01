Stracci Pizza

Four 3-oz meatballs made with 100% grass-fed beef from Joyce Farms, a panade of 72-hour pizza dough soaked in Clover Farms cream and milk, red onion, white wine sofrito, confit garlic, 24-month Parmigiano-Reggiano and pecorino. Finished with Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, salsa verde, shaved parmesan and a dollop of stracciatella!

