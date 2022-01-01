Go
Stracci Pizza

Stracci Pizza offers Roman-style pizza with freshly made cheese and seasonal ingredients in Alexandria, VA.

106 Hume Ave

Popular Items

The I Love Ramp$18.00
A hearty fistful of wild ramps, ramp pesto, our signature stracciatella cheese.
The Stracci$16.00
Our freshly made stracciatella cheese, tomato, basil, olive oil.
The Johnny 'Za 'Za$17.00
Sausage, onion, stracciatella, garlic, oregano crema.
Meatballs$15.00
Four 3-oz meatballs made with 100% grass-fed beef from Joyce Farms, a panade of 72-hour pizza dough soaked in Clover Farms cream and milk, red onion, white wine sofrito, confit garlic, 24-month Parmigiano-Reggiano and pecorino. Finished with Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, salsa verde, shaved parmesan and a dollop of stracciatella!
The Stracci Bianca$15.00
Our freshly made stracciatella cheese, excellent olive oil, Maldon sea salt. Simple but shockingly delicious.
Focaccia$2.50
Side of our freshly baked rosemary focaccia.
Whole loaves available for purchase at the restaurant. Quantities limited.
Build Your Own 'Za$13.00
Create your favorite Roman-style 'za!
The Brooklyner$18.00
Pepperoni, sausage, stracciatella, ricotta, Calabrian chili, honey, basil.
Roman-Style Deliciousness
Location

Alexandria VA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
