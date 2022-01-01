Go
Strada Pizzeria

109 N Broadway

Avg 5 (14 reviews)

Large Cheese | Margherita$26.00
Simply Delicious.
BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce & Basil on our Signature Crust.
Slice Vegetable Pesto | Ortolana$5.50
Garden Fresh Vegetarian.
BelGioioso Mozzarella & American Grana with Roasted Eggplant, Bell Peppers, Zucchini & our Basil Pesto on our Signature Crust.
Slice Strada | Specialita Strada$5.75
Earthy, Savory, a Kiss from the Casa...
BelGioioso Gorgonzola and Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions & Dates on our Signature Crust.
Slice Cheese | Margherita$4.50
Simply Delicious.
BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce & Basil on our Signature Crust.
Slice Mushroom Sausage | Funghi con Salsiccia$5.50
Unique and Delicious!
BelGioioso Mozzarella - Provolone and Pecorino Romano with Italian Style Sausage, Mushrooms & Roasted Cherry Tomatoes topping our Signature Crust.
Slice | Breadstick - Bianca Neve$4.00
Bianca Neve 🧀
First Class in Breadsticks. BelGioioso Provolone & American Grana with a little Italian Spice on our Signature Crust. Served with Strada's Simmered Red Sauce, prepared in Casa...The Perfect Duo!
Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake$5.75
Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake
New York style cheesecake topped with a thick, rich layer of chocolate ganache, sits on a chocolate sponge cake base
Slice Prosciutto Arugula | Prosciutto e Arugula$5.75
Fresh, Creamy, Sweet & Savory...
BelGioioso Crescenza and Mozzarella, Prosciutto Crudo & Arugula with Balsamic Drizzle topping our Signature Crust.
Slice Spicy Salami | Salami Piccante$5.50
Mamma Mia! She's a spicy one...
BelGioioso Mozzarella - Provolone, Pepperoni & Calabrian Chili Peppers & Oil Drizzled on our Signature Crust.
House Salad | Insalata di Casa$7.50
Fresh & Simple
BelGioioso Artigiano Vino Rossi Cheese crumbled over Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Chopped Prosciutto and our House Dressing. Served with Housemade Croutons.
Online Ordering
Takeout

109 N Broadway

DePere WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
