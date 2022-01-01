Go
Strada in the Grove

Strada in the Grove is a corner of Coconut Grove where customers will experience authentic old world flavors and traditions, while merging themselves in a vintage yet contemporary ambiance. Our concept blends classic Italian food with regional recipes.

In 2013 our team helped the resurgence of Coconut Grove by bringing a concept popular in Italy knowns as an enoteca, a term in Italy used for "high-end" wine shops, and combining it with northern Italian cuisine. Strada in the Grove is home to over 100 different wine selections including some of the best boutique wines exclusive to our shelves and from the best wine regions of the world. The menu features various high quality charcuterie, local and imported cheeses, and home style specialty dishes .

Commodore Hospitality Group strives to bring you impeccable service, the highest quality of food, and an atmosphere where you can experience life at its fullest.

PASTA

3176 Commodore Plaza • $$

Popular Items

Kids Pasta$10.00
penne pasta. choice of sauce and protein. kids portion.
Pecorino con Pistacchio$10.00
2oz
Gorgonzola Dolce$9.00
2oz
Cabernet Sauvignon Robert Hall, Paso Robles$55.00
Red
Berries & Zabaglione$11.00
homemade zabaglione cream, fresh mixed red berries.
Soup of the Day$8.00
Chef's Daily Selection -- Call us at (305) 444-1312‬ to ask for today's soup.
Manchego$11.00
2oz
Cannonau Argiolas, Sardegna$50.00
Red
Plastic Utensil Set
In an effort to use less plastic, we will only add utensils to orders who add it to their cart. Please add as many orders as you need.
Side Sautéed Veggies$7.00
3176 Commodore Plaza

Miami FL

Sunday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
