Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey

Serving American Single Malt Whiskey and the best cocktails in town!

200 South Kalamath St

Popular Items

Diamond Peak - Bushmills Finish$79.99
750ml Sherry Cask$69.99
Aged 4 years in new American oak barrels & finished in Oloroso Sherry casks | 750mL | Valid 21+ ID Required at Pick Up
750ml Staff Single Barrel$59.99
Stranahan's Staff Selection of cask strength whiskey from a single barrel aged just under 4 years | 750mL | Valid 21+ ID Required at Pick Up
750ml Stranahan's Blue Peak$42.99
Aged 4 years in new American oak and finished in the Solera process | 750mL | Valid 21+ ID Required at Pick Up
750ml Stranahan's Original$54.99
Marriage of 4, 5, 6, & 7 year aged new American oak barrels | 750mL | Valid 21+ ID Required at Pick Up
Denver CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
