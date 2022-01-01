Go
Strang Hall

Strang Hall is a collective of six chef-driven restaurants under one roof. Our chefs have a passion for creating original, authentic food that you can't find anywhere else in town. All in a casual, modern space in the heart of historic Overland Park.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

7313 W 80th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)

Popular Items

Mama's Crab Rangoon$6.00
Share | Mama Kate's famous crab rangoon with house sweet & sour sauce, four to an order
I'm Dining In
Please click here and then Add to Cart if you'll be staying at Strang Hall. Then we'll plate your order instead of packaging it for carry-out. You only have to do this once per order.
Hearty Yellow Curry ⭐$14.00
Entree | Carrots, bell peppers, yellow onion and eggplants, topped with fresh herbs and served with white or brown rice
(Gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian)
Bun Rice Noodle Bowl$14.00
Entree | Spring mix, vermicelli noodles, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, fresh herbs, sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce
(gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian)
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Pizza | Start with a cheese pizza then add toppings if you like
Steam Buns$14.00
Entree | Three Asian sliders - slaw mix, fast-pickled cucumbers, scallions and three-spice hoisin sauce
(vegetarian upon request)
Grilled Citrus Salmon ⭐$14.00
Salad | Grilled salmon, warm quinoa pilaf, spring mix, avocado, pomegranate, fennel, grapefruit, citrus vinaigrette.
(Gluten-free)
Mama's Egg Roll$6.00
Mama Kate's crispy pork eggrolls with house sweet & sour sauce, four to an order
Stir Fry Noodles ⭐$14.00
Entree | Wide noodles sautéed with bell peppers, onions, Napa cabbage, and garnished with fresh herbs
(Gluten-free on request)
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7313 W 80th St

Overland Park KS

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

