Strange Beast

Brewpub and Pizzeria in West Kendall, Florida

PIZZA

15220 SW 72 ST • $$

Avg 4.6 (543 reviews)

Popular Items

Surfin' USA$14.00
House Sauce, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple
Willy Dropped The Sauce! - Cheesy Garlic Bread$9.00
House Dough, Mozzarella, Garlic, Parsley, Side Of House Sauce
Cheese Pizza$12.00
House Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Hot Honey (SPICY!)
A side of our Kendall-famous, house-made spicy honey!
'Shroom 2.0$13.00
Sauteéd Mushrooms & Onions, Sliced Mushroom, White Onion, Mozzarella, Green Onion, Hint of Soy Sauce & Red Wine
I'm Italian$13.00
House Sauce, Mozzarella, Meatball Crumbles, Basil, Parmesan
Classic Margherita$12.00
House Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan
Chopped Pepperoni$13.00
House Sauce, Mozzarella, Oregano, Chopped Pepperoni
Swamp Thing$13.00
Mozzarella, Ricotta, Red Onion, Balsamic Tomatoes, Drizzled With Pesto.
Baby Godzilla$14.00
House Sauce, Mozzarella, Los Tanitos Spicy Chorizo, Fennel Seed, Bell Pepper, Red Onion
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

15220 SW 72 ST

Miami FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
