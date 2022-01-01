Strange Duck Brewing Co.
Craft brewery in Commerce, GA offering several delicious selections for go kart track side pickup!
26 Old Allen Road
Location
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
