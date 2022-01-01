Go
Strange Bird

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

258 Red Cedar St. Unit 15

Bluffton, SC 29910

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

ROOT 42 - old time root beer$4.00
NEW CREATION SODA WORKS
ROOT 42 - old time root beer
SMOKED PORK CARNITAS
orange, cinnamon, lager
Served with a variety of house-made salsas, tortillas & pickled vegetables
RED POTATO SALAD$6.00
dijon, charred onion, rosemary honey
STRANGE BOX - $45 Feeds 2$45.00
Each Strange Box will include a trio of our Adobo Turkey, Chicken Wings & Pulled Pork. Served with a variety of house-made salsas, tortillas & our delectable sides. All you have to decide is how many you would like to feed and we will take it from there!
BRAISED COLLARD GREENS$6.00
berbere spice, habanero, garlic, onion
ADOBE TURKEY$17.00
chipotle pepper, strange spice, garlic
served with a variety of house-made salsas, tortillas & pickled vegetables
SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS$28.00
alabama white sauce
Served with a variety of house-made salsas, tortillas & pickled vegetables
BUTTERBEAN SALAD$6.00
onion, cilantro, cucumber, mint, vinaigrette
DRY RUBBED PORK SPARE RIBS$14.00
vinegar mop
Served with a variety of house-made salsas, tortillas & pickled vegetables
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE TRIFLE$8.00
honey pound cake, macerated strawberries, vanilla bean cream
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

258 Red Cedar St. Unit 15, Bluffton SC 29910

Directions

