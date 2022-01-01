Go
Toast

Strange Days Brewing Co.

Come in and enjoy!

316 Oak St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sticker$1.00
Premium Unleaded 4-pack$24.00
Full Slab 4-pack$22.00
32 oz Crowler
See full menu

Location

316 Oak St.

Kansas City MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DoubleTap KC

No reviews yet

The Arcade Re-Imagined
We’re DoubleTapKC. We’re virtual reality arcade and pub in Kansas City. We want to bring the party back to video games, and what better way to do that than with total immersion gaming and booze.
Starting a business is hard and we’re building as we go. But one thing we will promise you now: you’ll be along for the ride.

The Blue Line

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Tribe Street Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Freestyle Poke - River Market

No reviews yet

Poke With A Purpose

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston