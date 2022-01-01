Strasburg restaurants you'll love

Strasburg's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Strasburg restaurants

Speckled Hen | Coffee & Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Speckled Hen | Coffee & Kitchen

141 E Main St, Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (514 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Bacon$11.50
turkey, candied bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & pesto mayo on toasted honey wheat bread
Comes with chips and pickle
Cheddar Egg Sandwich w/ Meat$9.50
2 eggs, cheddar cheese and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage on a bread of your choice
Smoked Panini$11.75
turkey, candied bacon, cheddar, smoked gouda, feta, tomato & pesto mayo on honey wheat bread
Comes with chips and pickle
More about Speckled Hen | Coffee & Kitchen
Tavern by Spring House Brewing image

 

Tavern by Spring House Brewing

8-10 East Main Street, Strasburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tavern by Spring House Brewing
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Strasburg Pizza

520 Historic Dr, Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (1449 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$5.00
Gluten Free Pizza$13.00
Cheese Steak$7.00
More about Strasburg Pizza
