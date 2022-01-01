Strasburg restaurants you'll love
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Speckled Hen | Coffee & Kitchen
141 E Main St, Strasburg
|Popular items
|Turkey Bacon
|$11.50
turkey, candied bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & pesto mayo on toasted honey wheat bread
Comes with chips and pickle
|Cheddar Egg Sandwich w/ Meat
|$9.50
2 eggs, cheddar cheese and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage on a bread of your choice
|Smoked Panini
|$11.75
turkey, candied bacon, cheddar, smoked gouda, feta, tomato & pesto mayo on honey wheat bread
Comes with chips and pickle
Tavern by Spring House Brewing
8-10 East Main Street, Strasburg