Chicken salad in Strasburg

Strasburg restaurants
Strasburg restaurants that serve chicken salad

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Speckled Hen | Coffee & Kitchen - Strasburg

141 E Main St, Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (514 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$9.50
our signature house made chicken salad over a bed of Meck’s hydroponic greens, topped with candied walnuts & feta, served with a side of poppyseed dressing
Smoked Chicken Salad$12.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50
our signature house made chicken salad made with greek yogurt, apples, grapes & celery, topped with feta, candied walnuts & Meck’s hydroponic lettuce on a croissant
Comes with chips and pickle
More about Speckled Hen | Coffee & Kitchen - Strasburg
PIZZA

Strasburg Pizza - 520 Historic Dr

520 Historic Dr, Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (1449 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.75
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.00
More about Strasburg Pizza - 520 Historic Dr

