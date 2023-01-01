Chicken salad in Strasburg
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Speckled Hen | Coffee & Kitchen - Strasburg
141 E Main St, Strasburg
|Chicken Salad
|$9.50
our signature house made chicken salad over a bed of Meck’s hydroponic greens, topped with candied walnuts & feta, served with a side of poppyseed dressing
|Smoked Chicken Salad
|$12.50
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.50
our signature house made chicken salad made with greek yogurt, apples, grapes & celery, topped with feta, candied walnuts & Meck’s hydroponic lettuce on a croissant
Comes with chips and pickle