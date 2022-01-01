Go
Toast

Strasburg Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

520 Historic Dr • $

Avg 4.5 (1449 reviews)

Popular Items

Pioneer Sub$8.25
Gluten Free Pizza$13.00
Jalapeno Poppers$5.00
Cheese Burger Sub$6.75
Cheese Steak$7.00
Bacon Cheese Burger$7.75
Mozzarella Sticks$5.00
Cheese Steak Hoagie$7.25
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$8.75
French Fries$3.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

520 Historic Dr

Strasburg PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tavern by Spring House Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Speckled Hen | Coffee & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Thank you for visiting Speckled Hen's Online Ordering Website! We specialize in serving craft coffee & artisan food. After selecting the options you'd like to order be sure to click REVIEW ORDER {to make sure you ordered everything correctly} & then PLACE ORDER.

Bespoke Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CoffeeCo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston