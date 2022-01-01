Stratford restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cricket Car Hop
900 Access Rd, Stratford
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$3.89
|Long Dogs
|$4.69
|Double Cheeseburger
|$6.85
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Windmill Tavern
400 Hollister St, Stratford
|BLT
|$10.00
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.00
|Roast Beef
|$10.00
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
PizzaCo
1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT, Stratford
|Meatball Parm Grinder
|$10.00
All beef and oven-baked with Pomodoro sauce topped with melted mozzarella.
|Rocket Salad
|$11.00
Baby arugula, bleu cheese, cherry tomato, pears and candied walnuts with balsamic dressing.
|Margherita
|$13.00
The classic featuring tomato sauce, fresh basil and mozzarella
Little Pub
9 Washington Parkway, Stratford
|Ladder Company Hot Wings
|$14.00
crispy wings tossed in buffalo sauce. side of celery and bleu cheese
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$15.00
shaved steak, green peppers, caramelized onion, chipotle aioli, on a grinder roll
|Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap
|$14.00
fried chicken, tater tots, avocado, pico, cheddar jack, bbq sauce, buttermilk ranch dressing
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Oar & Oak Birdhouse
2377 Main St, stratford
|Bacon-Truffle Fries
|$9.00
parmesan, truffle mayo, fried garlic
|The '63 Stingray
|$13.00
fried chicken, hot honey, pepper jack, onion jam, bacon, aioli (add fries & a drink for $4)
|The Jane Fonda
|$13.00
marinated chicken, bacon, avocado aioli, tomato jam, arugula
PAPAS PLACE
1886 Main St, Stratford
|Empanadas
|Pernil Combo
|$12.00
|Tostones
|$3.00
Little Pub Food Truck
10 Washington Parkway, Stratford
|Little Pub Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Homemade black bean-brown rice patty topped with roasted peppers, jack cheese, and chipotle
|Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese
|$16.00
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with BBQ pulled pork.
|Das Pretzül
|$12.00
Enormous soft baked pretzel with honey mustard
Nikki's Beach House
1 Dorne Drive, Stratford
Oar & Oak - 2nd Location Stratford
2385 Main Street, Stratford