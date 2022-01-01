Stratford restaurants you'll love

Stratford restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Stratford

Stratford's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Sandwich
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try Stratford restaurants

Cricket Car Hop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cricket Car Hop

900 Access Rd, Stratford

Avg 4.5 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$3.89
Long Dogs$4.69
Double Cheeseburger$6.85
Windmill Tavern image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Windmill Tavern

400 Hollister St, Stratford

Avg 4.4 (1211 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$10.00
Chicken Fingers$10.00
Roast Beef$10.00
PizzaCo image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

PizzaCo

​​​​​​​1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT, Stratford

Avg 4.6 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Meatball Parm Grinder$10.00
All beef and oven-baked with Pomodoro sauce topped with melted mozzarella.
Rocket Salad$11.00
Baby arugula, bleu cheese, cherry tomato, pears and candied walnuts with balsamic dressing.
Margherita$13.00
The classic featuring tomato sauce, fresh basil and mozzarella
Little Pub image

 

Little Pub

9 Washington Parkway, Stratford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ladder Company Hot Wings$14.00
crispy wings tossed in buffalo sauce. side of celery and bleu cheese
Philly Cheese Steak$15.00
shaved steak, green peppers, caramelized onion, chipotle aioli, on a grinder roll
Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap$14.00
fried chicken, tater tots, avocado, pico, cheddar jack, bbq sauce, buttermilk ranch dressing
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Oar & Oak Birdhouse

2377 Main St, stratford

Avg 4.5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon-Truffle Fries$9.00
parmesan, truffle mayo, fried garlic
The '63 Stingray$13.00
fried chicken, hot honey, pepper jack, onion jam, bacon, aioli (add fries & a drink for $4)
The Jane Fonda$13.00
marinated chicken, bacon, avocado aioli, tomato jam, arugula
PAPAS PLACE image

 

PAPAS PLACE

1886 Main St, Stratford

Avg 4.3 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Empanadas
Pernil Combo$12.00
Tostones$3.00
Banner pic

 

Little Pub Food Truck

10 Washington Parkway, Stratford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Little Pub Veggie Burger$12.00
Homemade black bean-brown rice patty topped with roasted peppers, jack cheese, and chipotle
Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese$16.00
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with BBQ pulled pork.
Das Pretzül$12.00
Enormous soft baked pretzel with honey mustard
Nikki's Beach House image

 

Nikki's Beach House

1 Dorne Drive, Stratford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Oar & Oak - 2nd Location Stratford

2385 Main Street, Stratford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Stratford

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

