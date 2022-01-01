Stratford American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Stratford
More about Windmill Tavern
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Windmill Tavern
400 Hollister St, Stratford
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.00
|The Meatloaf
|$10.00
|Classic Works
|$3.50
More about Little Pub
Little Pub
9 Washington Parkway, Stratford
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
grilled chicken breast, cheddar, pico, cilantro-lime sour cream
|World's Best Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders and French Fries. Why the World’s Best? Some kid told us that a while back and she seemed to know what she was talking about.
|Chick N' Chedda Wrap
|$14.00
buffalo grilled chicken, fried cheddar cheese curds, smoked bacon, avocado, pico, mixed greens and our "heavy on the garlic" garlic aioli all wrapped up in a grilled flour tortilla
More about Oar & Oak Birdhouse
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Oar & Oak Birdhouse
2377 Main St, stratford
|Popular items
|Bacon-Truffle Fries
|$9.00
parmesan, truffle mayo, fried garlic
|The '63 Stingray
|$13.00
fried chicken, hot honey, pepper jack, onion jam, bacon, aioli (add fries & a drink for $4)
|The Jane Fonda
|$13.00
marinated chicken, bacon, avocado aioli, tomato jam, arugula