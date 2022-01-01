Stratford American restaurants you'll love

Windmill Tavern image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Windmill Tavern

400 Hollister St, Stratford

Avg 4.4 (1211 reviews)
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00
The Meatloaf$10.00
Classic Works$3.50
More about Windmill Tavern
Little Pub image

 

Little Pub

9 Washington Parkway, Stratford

No reviews yet
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
grilled chicken breast, cheddar, pico, cilantro-lime sour cream
World's Best Chicken Tenders$8.00
World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders and French Fries. Why the World’s Best? Some kid told us that a while back and she seemed to know what she was talking about.
Chick N' Chedda Wrap$14.00
buffalo grilled chicken, fried cheddar cheese curds, smoked bacon, avocado, pico, mixed greens and our "heavy on the garlic" garlic aioli all wrapped up in a grilled flour tortilla
More about Little Pub
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Oar & Oak Birdhouse

2377 Main St, stratford

Avg 4.5 (16 reviews)
Popular items
Bacon-Truffle Fries$9.00
parmesan, truffle mayo, fried garlic
The '63 Stingray$13.00
fried chicken, hot honey, pepper jack, onion jam, bacon, aioli (add fries & a drink for $4)
The Jane Fonda$13.00
marinated chicken, bacon, avocado aioli, tomato jam, arugula
More about Oar & Oak Birdhouse

