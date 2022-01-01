Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Stratford

Go
Stratford restaurants
Toast

Stratford restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Little Pub

9 Washington Parkway, Stratford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Little Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Oar & Oak

2385 Main Street, Stratford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Warm Chocolate Cake$6.00
Marinated strawberries, powdered sugar
More about Oar & Oak

Browse other tasty dishes in Stratford

Fish And Chips

Waffles

Fish Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chili

Pretzels

Map

More near Stratford to explore

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston