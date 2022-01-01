Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Stratford
/
Stratford
/
Chocolate Cake
Stratford restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Little Pub
9 Washington Parkway, Stratford
No reviews yet
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$8.00
More about Little Pub
Oar & Oak
2385 Main Street, Stratford
No reviews yet
Warm Chocolate Cake
$6.00
Marinated strawberries, powdered sugar
More about Oar & Oak
