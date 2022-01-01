Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Stratford

Go
Stratford restaurants
Toast

Stratford restaurants that serve clams

Cricket Car Hop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cricket Car Hop

900 Access Rd, Stratford

Avg 4.5 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Roll$5.99
Clam Strips$5.69
Clam Basket W/Fries$7.99
More about Cricket Car Hop
Banner pic

 

Lordship Lobster Co

60 Beach Drive, Lordship

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Clam Basket$17.00
More about Lordship Lobster Co

Browse other tasty dishes in Stratford

Cake

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Waffles

Eggplant Parm

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Stratford to explore

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1619 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston