Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Stratford
/
Stratford
/
Clams
Stratford restaurants that serve clams
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cricket Car Hop
900 Access Rd, Stratford
Avg 4.5
(329 reviews)
Clam Roll
$5.99
Clam Strips
$5.69
Clam Basket W/Fries
$7.99
More about Cricket Car Hop
Lordship Lobster Co
60 Beach Drive, Lordship
No reviews yet
Fried Clam Basket
$17.00
More about Lordship Lobster Co
Browse other tasty dishes in Stratford
Cake
French Fries
Chicken Sandwiches
Tacos
Cheeseburgers
Waffles
Eggplant Parm
Mac And Cheese
More near Stratford to explore
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Shelton
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1619 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(522 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston