Egg rolls in Stratford
Stratford restaurants that serve egg rolls
Little Pub Six - Stratford
9 Washington Parkway, Stratford
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$14.00
Crispy egg rolls full of Pastrami, Corn Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese Served With a Side of Russian Dressing
|South By Southwest Egg Rolls
|$13.00
Crunchy egg rolls packed with chicken, cheddar jack, corn, black beans, and peppers. Served with a chipotle aioli dip
ToGo Little Pub (BROADBRIDGE) - 2590 Broadbridge Avenue
2590 Broadbridge Avenue, Stratford
