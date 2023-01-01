Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Stratford

Go
Stratford restaurants
Toast

Stratford restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

 

Little Pub Six - Stratford

9 Washington Parkway, Stratford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Reuben Egg Rolls$14.00
Crispy egg rolls full of Pastrami, Corn Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese Served With a Side of Russian Dressing
South By Southwest Egg Rolls$13.00
Crunchy egg rolls packed with chicken, cheddar jack, corn, black beans, and peppers. Served with a chipotle aioli dip
More about Little Pub Six - Stratford
Item pic

 

ToGo Little Pub (BROADBRIDGE) - 2590 Broadbridge Avenue

2590 Broadbridge Avenue, Stratford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
South By Southwest Egg Rolls$13.00
Crunchy egg rolls packed with chicken, cheddar jack, corn, black beans, and peppers. Served with a chipotle aioli dip
More about ToGo Little Pub (BROADBRIDGE) - 2590 Broadbridge Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Stratford

Shrimp Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Honey Chicken

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Fish Sandwiches

Grits

Arugula Salad

Map

More near Stratford to explore

Westport

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2160 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (425 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (647 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (256 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston