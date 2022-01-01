Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Stratford

Stratford restaurants
Toast

Stratford restaurants that serve honey chicken

Item pic

 

Little Pub Outside Dining

60 Beach Drive, Lordship

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$14.00
fried chicken, pickle slaw, and a drizzle of hot honey on a brioche bun
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$0.00
More about Little Pub Outside Dining
Item pic

 

Little Pub - Stratford

9 Washington Parkway, Stratford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crunchy chicken cutlet on a grilled brioche bun topped with melting pepperjack, chopped smoked bacon, buttermilk ranch pickle slaw and a drizzle of that delicious little pub hot honey
More about Little Pub - Stratford

