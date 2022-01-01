Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Stratford

Stratford restaurants
Stratford restaurants that serve lobsters

Beach House Grill New 2021 image

 

Beach House Grill New 2021

1 Dorne Drive, Stratford

No reviews yet
Lobster Mac and Cheese$16.95
More about Beach House Grill New 2021
Item pic

 

Little Pub Food Truck

10 Washington Parkway, Stratford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lordship Hot Lobster Roll$25.00
¼ lb. Lobster Roll. Served with Drawn Butter
More about Little Pub Food Truck
Item pic

 

Little Pub

9 Washington Parkway, Stratford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Little Pub Hot Lobster Roll$29.00
Hot lobster roll smothered in butter!
Lobster Mac And Cheese$29.00
Lobster and cavatappi macaroni in a thick four cheese sauce topped with panko breadcrumbs and a drizzle of truffle oil
Lobster Roll$28.00
Hot lobster roll smothered in butter!
More about Little Pub

