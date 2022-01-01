Mac and cheese in Stratford
Stratford restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Oar & Oak Birdhouse
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Oar & Oak Birdhouse
2377 Main St, stratford
|Mac 'N' Cheese (vegetarian)
|$10.00
Creamy cheese sauce, bread crumbs, herbs
More about Little Pub Food Truck
Little Pub Food Truck
10 Washington Parkway, Stratford
|Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese
|$16.00
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with BBQ pulled pork.
|Mac n' Cheese
|$12.00
Cavatappi Macaroni in our creamy 5 cheese sauce