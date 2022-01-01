Mac and cheese in Stratford

Stratford restaurants that serve mac and cheese

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Oar & Oak Birdhouse

2377 Main St, stratford

Avg 4.5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac 'N' Cheese (vegetarian)$10.00
Creamy cheese sauce, bread crumbs, herbs
More about Oar & Oak Birdhouse
Little Pub Food Truck

10 Washington Parkway, Stratford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese$16.00
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with BBQ pulled pork.
Mac n' Cheese$12.00
Cavatappi Macaroni in our creamy 5 cheese sauce
More about Little Pub Food Truck

