Pies in Stratford

Windmill Tavern image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Windmill Tavern

400 Hollister St, Stratford

Avg 4.4 (1211 reviews)
Takeout
14” Pizza Pie$11.00
More about Windmill Tavern
PizzaCo image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

PizzaCo - ​​​​​​​1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT

​​​​​​​1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT, Stratford

Avg 4.6 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cannoli Pie$10.00
Cannoli cream and chocolate chips on our garage-fired dough, topped with fresh strawberries, chocolate syrup and powdered sugar.
More about PizzaCo - ​​​​​​​1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
Little Pub image

 

Little Pub Six - Stratford

9 Washington Parkway, Stratford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter Pie$8.00
More about Little Pub Six - Stratford

