Prime ribs in Stratford

Stratford restaurants
Stratford restaurants that serve prime ribs

Item pic

 

Little Pub Six - Stratford

9 Washington Parkway, Stratford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Prime Rib Roast for 4 People$150.00
Serves four people and includes: Prime Rib Eye Roast, Choice of Au Poivre Pepper Sauce or Dijon Mustard Sauce, Choice of Potato, Choice of Vegetable, Choice of Bread, and Choice of Dessert.
Prime Rib Roast for 2 People$80.00
Serves two people and includes: Prime Rib Eye Roast, Choice of Au Poivre Pepper Sauce or Dijon Mustard Sauce, Choice of Potato, Choice of Vegetable, Choice of Bread, and Choice of Dessert
More about Little Pub Six - Stratford
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Oar & Oak Birdhouse

2377 Main St, stratford

Avg 4.5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib Dip$15.00
Warm sliced prime rib, horseradish cream, onion rings, garlic toasted Portuguese roll, au jus
More about Oar & Oak Birdhouse

