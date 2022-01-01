Prime ribs in Stratford
Little Pub Six - Stratford
9 Washington Parkway, Stratford
|Prime Rib Roast for 4 People
|$150.00
Serves four people and includes: Prime Rib Eye Roast, Choice of Au Poivre Pepper Sauce or Dijon Mustard Sauce, Choice of Potato, Choice of Vegetable, Choice of Bread, and Choice of Dessert.
|Prime Rib Roast for 2 People
|$80.00
Serves two people and includes: Prime Rib Eye Roast, Choice of Au Poivre Pepper Sauce or Dijon Mustard Sauce, Choice of Potato, Choice of Vegetable, Choice of Bread, and Choice of Dessert