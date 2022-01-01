Tacos in Stratford

Build your own tacos at home! Each ¡TACO BOX!™ includes: 16oz of your choice of protein: Adobo Ground Beef, Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken or Fork Shredded Pork Carnitas

Toppings:

16oz Shredded cabbage

8oz cheddar jack cheese,

8oz guacamole

8 flour tortillas

6 oz salsa

6 oz sour cream

