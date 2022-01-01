Tacos in Stratford
Little Pub Food Truck
10 Washington Parkway, Stratford
|Astro Taco©
|$12.00
Two tortillas stuffed with cilantro lime grilled chopped chicken and topped with guacamole, shredded cheddar jack, and tequila spiked sour cream
Little Pub
9 Washington Parkway, Stratford
|¡TACO BOX!™
|$32.00
Build your own tacos at home! Each ¡TACO BOX!™ includes: 16oz of your choice of protein: Adobo Ground Beef, Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken or Fork Shredded Pork Carnitas
Toppings:
16oz Shredded cabbage
8oz cheddar jack cheese,
8oz guacamole
8 flour tortillas
6 oz salsa
6 oz sour cream
|Ahi Tuna Tacos
|$18.00
Rare seared ahi tuna, pineapple-jicama-mint slaw, field greens, flour tortillas, wasabi-lemon yogurt
|Moo Shu Pork Tacos
|$16.00
Oven roasted, fork shredded pork tossed in citrus-ginger bbq sauce and served in soft flour tortillas with a green onion-thai peanut slaw and a drizzle of wasabi aioli