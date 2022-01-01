Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Stratford

Stratford restaurants
Toast

Stratford restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Little Pub Food Truck

10 Washington Parkway, Stratford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Astro Taco©$12.00
Two tortillas stuffed with cilantro lime grilled chopped chicken and topped with guacamole, shredded cheddar jack, and tequila spiked sour cream
More about Little Pub Food Truck
Item pic

 

Little Pub

9 Washington Parkway, Stratford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
¡TACO BOX!™$32.00
Build your own tacos at home! Each ¡TACO BOX!™ includes: 16oz of your choice of protein: Adobo Ground Beef, Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken or Fork Shredded Pork Carnitas
Toppings:
16oz Shredded cabbage
8oz cheddar jack cheese,
8oz guacamole
8 flour tortillas
6 oz salsa
6 oz sour cream
Ahi Tuna Tacos$18.00
Rare seared ahi tuna, pineapple-jicama-mint slaw, field greens, flour tortillas, wasabi-lemon yogurt
Moo Shu Pork Tacos$16.00
Oven roasted, fork shredded pork tossed in citrus-ginger bbq sauce and served in soft flour tortillas with a green onion-thai peanut slaw and a drizzle of wasabi aioli
More about Little Pub
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Oar & Oak Birdhouse

2377 Main St, stratford

Avg 4.5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Tacos$13.00
spicy ranch, bacon jam, queso fresco (add fries & a drink for $4)
More about Oar & Oak Birdhouse

