Stratham restaurants you'll love

Cafe Services
200 Domain Drive, Stratham
|Build Your Perfect Sandwich
|$6.29
Make Your Own Sandwich featuring Boars Head Meats. Choose Your Bread, Your Spread, Meats, Cheeses and Assorted Toppings.
|House-Made Potato Chips
|$1.59
Our Own Deep Fried Potato Chips with a Light Seasoning
|Greek Salad
|$6.49
Fresh Greens, Pepperoncini, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta and Kalamata Olives
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Dreams Bakery
100 portsmouth ave, Stratham
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$3.75
Cinnamon swirl drizzled with icing
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.00
Muffin loaded with Wild Maine Blueberries
|Anadama Bread
|$6.00
Sweet Dreams Bakery Online
100 Portsmouth ave. #3, Stratham
|Pumpkin Pie
|$22.00
Pumpkin puree spiced with cinnamon, ginger, and clove
|Spinach Feta Tomato
|$40.00
A deep dish quiche filled with steamed, chopped Spinach, diced tomatoes, and crumbled Feta cheese
|Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
|$22.00
Tart Rhubarb with Sweetened Strawberries loaded into our flakey pie crust.