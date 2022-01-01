Stratham restaurants you'll love

Go
Stratham restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Stratham

Stratham's top cuisines

Cake
Bakeries
Caterers
Scroll right

Must-try Stratham restaurants

Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

200 Domain Drive, Stratham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Perfect Sandwich$6.29
Make Your Own Sandwich featuring Boars Head Meats. Choose Your Bread, Your Spread, Meats, Cheeses and Assorted Toppings.
House-Made Potato Chips$1.59
Our Own Deep Fried Potato Chips with a Light Seasoning
Greek Salad$6.49
Fresh Greens, Pepperoncini, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta and Kalamata Olives
More about Cafe Services
Sweet Dreams Bakery image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Dreams Bakery

100 portsmouth ave, Stratham

Avg 4.6 (239 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon Rolls$3.75
Cinnamon swirl drizzled with icing
Blueberry Muffin$3.00
Muffin loaded with Wild Maine Blueberries
Anadama Bread$6.00
More about Sweet Dreams Bakery
Sweet Dreams Bakery Online image

 

Sweet Dreams Bakery Online

100 Portsmouth ave. #3, Stratham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pumpkin Pie$22.00
Pumpkin puree spiced with cinnamon, ginger, and clove
Spinach Feta Tomato$40.00
A deep dish quiche filled with steamed, chopped Spinach, diced tomatoes, and crumbled Feta cheese
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie$22.00
Tart Rhubarb with Sweetened Strawberries loaded into our flakey pie crust.
More about Sweet Dreams Bakery Online
Map

More near Stratham to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Epping

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston