Chicken salad sandwiches in Stratham

Cafe Services - 319 - Timberland
200 Domain Drive, Stratham
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.79
House-made Chicken Salad served on the Bread of your choice.
|Chipotle Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
Shredded Chicken Breast mixed with Chipotle Pepper Sauce served on a Bulkie Roll with Avocado Pulp, Lettuce, Tomato and Cilantro
|Harvest Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.99
House-made Chicken Salad mixed with dried Cranberries and toasted Walnuts, served on a Bulkie Roll with Lettuce and Tomato
GINGER FOX
100 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Our house made chicken salad is made with humanely raised, hormone free roasted chicken, dijon aioli, minced white onion and celery, chopped parsley, and seasoned with salt and pepper. Served on freshly baked focaccia with lettuce, red onion, and tomato.
|Grab N' Go Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
chicken salad + local greens served on a housemade focaccia