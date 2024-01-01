Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Stratham

Go
Stratham restaurants
Toast

Stratham restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 319 - Timberland

200 Domain Drive, Stratham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Montreal Chicken Steak Sandwich$8.49
Montreal seasoned shaved Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Aioli on a Butter Grilled Onion Roll.
Korean BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.99
A Butter grilled Brioche Roll, our hand breaded Panko fried Chicken Breast slathered in tangy Korean BBQ Sauce, then topped with Pickled Kimchi Veggies, a drizzle Gochujang Mayo and garnished with Fresh Cilantro
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.79
House-made Chicken Salad served on the Bread of your choice.
More about Cafe Services - 319 - Timberland
Item pic

 

GINGER FOX

100 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Our house made chicken salad is made with humanely raised, hormone free roasted chicken, dijon aioli, minced white onion and celery, chopped parsley, and seasoned with salt and pepper. Served on freshly baked focaccia with lettuce, red onion, and tomato.
Grab N' Go Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
chicken salad + local greens served on a housemade focaccia
Chicken Caprese Sandwich$14.00
Roasted free range chicken*, dijon aioli, mozzarella, basil, sun-dried tomato pesto, red onion, served on house-made focaccia. Gluten-friendly available. Contains dairy, gluten.
More about GINGER FOX

Browse other tasty dishes in Stratham

Muffins

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Peanut Butter Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Salmon

Tarts

Cake

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Stratham to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Epping

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (346 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (397 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (193 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (386 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1229 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston