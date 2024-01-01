Chicken sandwiches in Stratham
Stratham restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Cafe Services - 319 - Timberland
Cafe Services - 319 - Timberland
200 Domain Drive, Stratham
|Montreal Chicken Steak Sandwich
|$8.49
Montreal seasoned shaved Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Aioli on a Butter Grilled Onion Roll.
|Korean BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
A Butter grilled Brioche Roll, our hand breaded Panko fried Chicken Breast slathered in tangy Korean BBQ Sauce, then topped with Pickled Kimchi Veggies, a drizzle Gochujang Mayo and garnished with Fresh Cilantro
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.79
House-made Chicken Salad served on the Bread of your choice.
More about GINGER FOX
GINGER FOX
100 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Our house made chicken salad is made with humanely raised, hormone free roasted chicken, dijon aioli, minced white onion and celery, chopped parsley, and seasoned with salt and pepper. Served on freshly baked focaccia with lettuce, red onion, and tomato.
|Grab N' Go Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
chicken salad + local greens served on a housemade focaccia
|Chicken Caprese Sandwich
|$14.00
Roasted free range chicken*, dijon aioli, mozzarella, basil, sun-dried tomato pesto, red onion, served on house-made focaccia. Gluten-friendly available. Contains dairy, gluten.