Pretzels in Stratham

Stratham restaurants
Stratham restaurants that serve pretzels

Cafe Services - 319 - Timberland

200 Domain Drive, Stratham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham and Swiss on Pretzel Roll$7.99
Thin sliced Boar's Head Black Forest Ham, Swiss cheese, Honey Mustard, Lettuce and Tomato all piled onto a toasted Pretzel Roll.
Hodgies Too of Stratham

95 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reindeer Food (Vanilla with M&M’s, chocolate covered pretzels, white chocolate chips, peanut butter swirl, and caramel swirl)$10.60
Reindeer Food (vanilla ice cream in a graham cracker crust topped with M&M’s, chocolate covered pretzels, white chocolate chips, peanut butter sauce, and caramel sauce)
