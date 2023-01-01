Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Strathcona Beer Company - 895 E Hastings St
Main picView gallery

Strathcona Beer Company - 895 E Hastings St

Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

895 E Hastings St

Vancouver, CN V6A 1R8

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

895 E Hastings St, Vancouver CN V6A 1R8

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Creekside BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
910 Northeast Tenney Road Vancouver, WA 98685
View restaurantnext
Gateway 1890 Taphouse & Grill - Blaine, WA
orange starNo Reviews
429 Peace Portal Dr Blaine, WA 98230
View restaurantnext
Drayton Harbor Oyster Company
orange starNo Reviews
685 Peace Portal Dr Blaine, WA 98230
View restaurantnext
Miso Taco - 219 Union St
orange starNo Reviews
219 Union St Vancouver, CN V6A 2B2
View restaurantnext
Havana Vancouver - 1212 Commercial Dr
orange starNo Reviews
1212 Commercial Dr Vancouver, CN V5L 3X4
View restaurantnext
Thai Away Home (Namaimo St) - 2404 East Hastings Street
orange starNo Reviews
2404 East Hastings Street Vancouver, CN V5K 1Z1
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Strathcona Beer Company - 895 E Hastings St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston