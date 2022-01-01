Go
Toast

Stratton Food Ventures

Come in and enjoy!

1830 Oakland Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1830 Oakland Ave

Indiana PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nap's and Josephine's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Philly Street Station

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Nap's Cucina Mia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bruno's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Denny and Mike would like to welcome you to Bruno's. They are proud to continue a tradition that has been in place for 70 years...In 1945, Tony Bruno opened a neighborhood bar along West Philadelphia Street.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston