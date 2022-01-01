Go
Toast

Straub Beer Store

Come in and enjoy!

303 Sorg Street

No reviews yet

Location

303 Sorg Street

St. Marys PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Straub Brewery

No reviews yet

Straub Tap Room and Visitors Center offers classic German Lagers and Ales as well as new beer types. The pub-style menu offers melts, tacos, quesadillas, sandwiches, loaded nachos, pretzels, and BBQ.

Keystone Corner Lunch

No reviews yet

We’re an affordable, local lunch and dinner spot serving specialty hot dogs, hand cut fries, and classic burgers and shakes. We aim to create a dining experience for customers that has an energetic, friendly, and unique atmosphere. We serve up seriously fun food!

Casali's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Brew Bank Brewing CO.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston