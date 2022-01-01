Go
Stray Hen

SALADS

105 S York • $$

Avg 4.6 (1018 reviews)

Popular Items

BYO Skillet$9.00
Buttermilk Full Stack$8.00
2 Eggs$8.00
Breakfast Sliders$10.00
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Papi Chulo Skillet$13.00
Side Bacon$4.00
Perfectly Un-Kosher Skillet$13.00
BYO Omelette$8.00
Combo 1$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

105 S York

Elmhurst IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

