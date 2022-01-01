Go
Streatery Food Truck

Streatery is a farm-to-table style food truck based in Havre, MT. We believe in providing local, healthful alternatives to typical ‘street foods’. While our menu changes seasonally, we will always feature a plethora of local and organic ingredients for you to enjoy.

675 1st st w

Avg 4.9 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

Spring Salad Full$13.50
Mixed greens, radish, goat ricotta, dried cherry, toasted pecans, carrot and roasted beet
Dessert of the week$6.00
Cherry Chocolate Pavlova: Meringue shell sprinkled with lavender buds and filled with chocolate ganache, flathead cherries and whipped cream.
Meat Ball Sub$12.75
Toasted hoagie with homemade meatballs in marinara sauce. Add our house made pesto for extra depth of flavor!
Irish Nachos Half$8.50
Montana fries topped with homemade nacho cheese, taco meat with lentils, tomatoes, olives and onion
Spring Salad Half$8.00
Mixed greens, radish, goat ricotta, dried cherry, toasted pecans, carrot and roasted beet
Fries$5.00
Montana potatoes fried in safflower oil and seasoned to perfection.
Kid's Quesadilla$7.50
Whole wheat tortilla filled with melted cheddar, served with orange slices
The Scrappy$11.75
Toasted bun, pork roast, aioli and MT style kimchi
Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

675 1st st w

Havre MT

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

