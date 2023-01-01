Cheeseburgers in Streator
Streator restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about More on Main
More on Main
317 E Main St, Streator
|Cheeseburger Salad, Sweet Potato Bowl, or Wrap
|$11.25
Lettuce, ground beef, pickles, red onions, and shredded cheddar served with house made spicy 1000 island. Salads and bowls will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
|Cheeseburger Salad
|$40.00
Serves 4-6 people; Lettuce, ground beef, pickles, red onions, and shredded cheddar served with house made spicy 1000 island. Salads and bowls will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
|Cheeseburger Panini
|$0.00
The Cheeseburger Panini starts with a blend of ground beef, spices, sauteed onions, and shredded cheddar cheese and is topped with pickles and sliced cheddar cheese and is served hot and fresh from the paninin press.