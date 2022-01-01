Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Streator

Streator restaurants
Streator restaurants that serve chicken salad

Good Morning Good Day - 417 East Main Street

417 East Main Street, Streator

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Best Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.95
Chicken, dried cranberry, apples, pecans, celery, mayo dressing served on a crusty roll served with your choice of fruit/yogurt parfait, or Kale Superfood Salad
More about Good Morning Good Day - 417 East Main Street
Item pic

 

More on Main

317 E Main St, Streator

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Chicken Salad, Sweet Potato Bowl, or Wrap$9.65
Lettuce, chicken, bacon, grape tomatoes, and green onions served with house made garlic balsamic dressing. Salads and bowls will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Fiesta Chicken Salad, Sweet Potato Bowl, or Wrap$9.65
Lettuce, fiesta chicken, mozzarella cheese, roasted corn, poblano peppers, onions, wontons, salsa, and avocado served with house made lime vinaigrette. Salads and bowls will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Asian Chicken Salad, Sweet Potato Bowl, or Wrap$9.65
Lettuce, chicken, purple cabbage, carrots, green onions, and wontons served with our house made spicy peanut dressing. Salads and bowls will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
More about More on Main

