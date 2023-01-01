Chicken wraps in Streator
More on Main
317 E Main St, Streator
|Garlic Chicken Salad, Sweet Potato Bowl, or Wrap
|$11.25
Lettuce, chicken, bacon, grape tomatoes, and green onions served with house made garlic balsamic dressing. Salads and bowls will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
|Fiesta Chicken Salad, Sweet Potato Bowl, or Wrap
|$11.25
Lettuce, fiesta chicken, mozzarella cheese, roasted corn, poblano peppers, onions, wontons, salsa, and avocado served with house made lime vinaigrette. Salads and bowls will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
|Asian Chicken Salad, Sweet Potato Bowl, or Wrap
|$11.25
Lettuce, chicken, purple cabbage, carrots, green onions, and wontons served with our house made spicy peanut dressing. Salads and bowls will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.