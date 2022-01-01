Street Bird, Westside
The Original Gluten-Free Fried Chicken Sandwich!
218 President Street
Location
218 President Street
Charleston SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bodega Todo
Bodega Todo is the home of Semilla, Street Bird, Westside and Charleston Burger Co.
Food truck ordering cannot be done on this site.
Estadio Charleston
To go food available 5-9! Check our menu out on the website for more descriptions.
Semilla
Sibling owned and operated. Mexican-Inspired. Neighborhood Driven.
Halo
Great casual spot near MUSC. Full coffee bar, lunch, breakfast, happyhour