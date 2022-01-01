Go
Street Bistro

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

83 Main street

Avg 4 (12 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Paillard$19.00
grilled iceberg lettuce, blue cheese, heirloom tomatoes, bacon, red onions, blue cheese dressing
Prime Cheeseburger$16.00
Fresh Made Guacamole + Chips$13.00
avocado, tomatoes, onions, garlic, lemon juice
Buffalo Chichen Tenders$15.00
Mountain Chocolate Cake$12.00
Roasted Brocoli$7.00
MeatBalls$13.00
cojita cheese, sour cream, chili lime salt
Roasted Cauliflower Soup$8.00
croutons, chives, parmesan, bacon, crumbles, truffle
Ultimate Nachos$16.00
Kid's Tenders&fries$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

Boston MA

Sunday12:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday12:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

