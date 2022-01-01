Go
Toast

Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen

Thai Taste Style by Thai chef, Come in and enjoy!!

14150 Trinity Blvd #1100 • $$

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)

Popular Items

F2. Spicy Basil Fried Rice$12.95
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, carrots, green bean, bell pepper, basil leaves, wok-fried rice in our chili sauce
N2. Pad Kee Mow$12.95
Wok-stir-fried flat noodles cooked in spicy basil house-made sauce with egg, onions, tomato, carrot, bell pepper
B10. Orange Chicken Rice Bowl$13.95
Crispy chicken in our house-made orange sauce on top of steam broccoli and carrot over rice.
F1. House Fried Rice$12.95
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots, wok-fried rice in our house-made sauce
A4. Crispy Chicken Spring Roll (4pcs)$6.95
Wok-fired, seasoned chicken, mixed glass noodles, carrots and onions, served with sweet chili sauce
A14. Spicy Dumpling (5pcs)$6.95
House made steamed dumpling mixed with our chill soy sauce topped with green onion
N3. Pad See Ew$12.95
Wok-stir-fried flat noodles cooked in our house-made sauce with egg, broccoli, and carrot
A1. Crab Rangoon (5pcs)$6.95
Wonton wrap with cream cheese, crab stick deep fry to golden served with sweet chill sauce
L6. Pad Thai$9.95
Chicken or Pork Wok-stir-fried fresh rice noodles tossed in Thai sweet and sour sauce with egg, bean sprout, onions and crush-roasted peanut top with lime.
** NO Substitute Allows **
N1. Pad Thai$12.95
Wok-stir-fried fresh rice noodles tossed in Thai sweet and sour sauce with egg, bean sprout, onions and crush-roasted peanut
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14150 Trinity Blvd #1100

Fort Worth TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Office on Trinity

No reviews yet

Bar

Fresh Pizza and Pasta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Luxx Sport & Hookah Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sal's Pizza Pasta Wings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston