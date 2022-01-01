Go
Toast

Street Burger

An Upscale Burger Joint

4-369 Kuhio Highway Suite 103

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fritto Misto$12.00
chickpea beer-battered veggies with buttermilk chive dressing
Frenchie$18.00
brie, caramelized onions, arugula, garlic aioli*
Greek$18.00
olive tapenade, feta, cucumber, tzatziki, spinach
Parmesan - Garlic$9.00
reggiano, toasted garlic, sea salt
Onion Rings$9.00
chickpea beer-battered, sea salt, with buttermilk chive dressing
See full menu

Location

4-369 Kuhio Highway Suite 103

Kapaa HI

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bobby V's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Bobby V's offers authentic Italian cuisine on the beautiful Hawaiian island of Kauai. We believe that the best way to someone's heart is through their stomach!

Chicken In a Barrel - Coconut Marketplace

No reviews yet

Off the hook BBQ

Lava Lava Beach Club - Kauai

No reviews yet

Located at the Kauai Shores Hotel in Kapa’a, Kauai, Lava Lava Beach Club offers the island’s only Toes in the Sand dining experience. Serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner on the beach.

Oasis On The Beach

No reviews yet

Oasis on the beach is an oceanfront restaurant that focuses on sourcing local to provide our guests with the best Kauai has to offer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston