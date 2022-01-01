Go
Toast

Street City Pub

Street City Pub - Where the fun begins...! Join us for an Urban Gourmet experience along with entertainment like Trivia, Karaoke, Havana Nights, Weekend Brunch, Taco Tuesday, $5 Burger Mondays and so much more.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

580 Walnut St #400 • $

Avg 4.5 (916 reviews)

Popular Items

Sidewinder Fries$5.00
Thick twisted french fries served with a side of ketchup
580 Burger$10.00
Choice of Cheese, Lettuce Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun.
12 Wings$18.00
Our award winning wings served boneless. Complete with your choice of sauce and dressing dip. Served with carrot sticks.
Reuben$12.00
Certified Angus 5th Generation Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Swiss Cheese, Rye Bread with Fries.
Gourmet Cobb Salad$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Roasted Beets, Eggs, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon Maple Vinaigrette
Wings (12)$18.00
Street City Pub Burger$10.00
5oz Certified Angus Beef Burger, Smash-Style, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Fretboard Onions, Mustard-Mayo, Brioche Bun
Quesadillas$9.00
Choose from Grilled Chicken or Steak,
Monterrey Jack Cheese, Flour Tortilla.
Side of Sour Cream and Salsa.
Add Side of Guacamole.
Molten Chocolate Cake$7.00
Caramelized Drizzle
Quesadillas$11.00
Choose from Grilled Chicken or Steak,
Monterrey Jack Cheese, Flour Tortilla.
Side of Sour Cream and Salsa.
Add Side of Guacamole.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

580 Walnut St #400

Cincinnati OH

Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fishbowl at The Banks

No reviews yet

Fishbowl is a casual, modern, energetic tropical bar and party spot. Drinks, food & entertainment!

AT 580 Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wild Eggs

No reviews yet

Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in Louisville, KY. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!

Azul

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston