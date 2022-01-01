Go
Street Feud Colfax

A Culinary Mashup of the World's Street Food

5410 E Colfax Ave

Popular Items

Chicken Taco$5.25
Huitlacoche Beans, Braised Chicken, Chipotle Salsa Roja, Cotija, Onions, Cilantro, Lime Wedge, Corn Tortilla
Chicken Saté Bao Bun$5.50
Grilled Chicken Satè, Peanut Sauce, Marinated Cucumbers, Spicy Shoestring Potatoes, Cilantro, White/Black Sesame Seeds, Steamed Bun
Crunchy Falafel Bowl$13.00
Quinoa Tabbouleh, Fried Falafel, Hummus, Marinated Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumbers, Cilantro Tahini, Chopped Parsley, Crispy Quinoa, Mint
Fish Taco$5.95
Jalapeño Tartar, Tempura Fish, Cilantro, Pickled Onions, Lime Wedge, Corn Tortilla
Taquitos$7.50
Chicken Tinga, Crunchy Corn Tortilla, Salsa Roja, Savory Crema, Salsa Verde, Pickled Onions, Cotija
Mix & Match$14.00
Mix & Match any (3) Tacos or Baos for $14
Small K-Pop Fries$8.00
Crispy Pork Belly, Kimchi, Pork Belly, Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds
Chicken Satè Indonesian Noodle Bowl$14.50
Chicken Satè, Peanut Sauce, Bean Sprouts, Boiled egg, Fresh Herbs, Spicy Shoestring Potatoes
Pork Belly Bao Bun$5.50
Crispy Pork Belly, Kim Chi Mayo, Marinated Cucumbers, Wht/Blk Sesame Seeds, Green Onions, Steamed Bun
Location

5410 E Colfax Ave

Denver CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Rosenberg's Stanley

Now offering our celebrated Rosenberg's Bagels menu from 6am-3pm daily, along with our Rosenberg's After Dark (RAD) menu from 4pm-9pm, featuring favorites from Famous Original J's Pizza!
*******************************************************
You can order/pre-order bagels and more at anytime for pick up from 7:30am - 2:30pm
********************************************************
You can order/pre-order pizza and more off our nighttime menu at anytime for pick up from 4:30pm - 8:30pm

Oblio’s Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

Lucina Eatery & Bar

Lucina is a melting pot of incredible Latin American, Latin Caribbean, and Coastal Spanish flavors conveniently tucked right into the middle of Denver’s Park Hill. Our food is an experience for the senses within a beautiful backdrop to immerse yourself in our ambience and delicious drinks in the lively heart of the neighborhood.

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

A local bakery in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood specializing in fancy cakes, scratch pastries & home cooked food.

