Go
Toast

Street

Available for contact free curbside takeout and delivery!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

801 Islington St, Suite 17 • $$

Avg 4.6 (2111 reviews)

Popular Items

Korean Tenders$14.00
Sweet, spicy, ginger garlic. Boneless.
Korean BBQ Beef Bibimbap$20.00
Curry Fries$7.50
A pile o’ crispy fries drizzled with curry-mayo and served with curry ketchup.
Empanada$11.00
Crisp Chilean pastry filled with spiced beef and served with Peruvian lime dipping sauce.
Yuca Fries$7.00
A South American staple and possibly the best starch you’ve never had served with Peruvian lime dipping sauce.
Gobi 65$10.50
Indian spiced fried Cauliflower with Tamarind glaze (sweetly sour) and garlic yogurt sauce.
Cubano$12.00
Ham, shredded pork, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. All pressed and crisp like a business man.
Falafel$12.00
Pita full of ground chickpea balls with lettuce, pickle, vegetables, and tahini.
Chicken Cemita$14.00
*This item cannot be made gluten free*
Avocado, Mexican fried cheese, cilantro, chipotle mayo, pickled onion, all on a sesame seed bun.
Lamb Shawarma$15.00
Slow roasted middle eastern spiced lamb on pita with tzatziki, tomato, onion, lettuce. A big gooey pile of deliciousness. Extra napkins included.

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

801 Islington St, Suite 17

Portsmouth NH

Sunday9:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Luigi's West End Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Available for contact free curbside takeout and delivery!

Portsmouth Bread Box

No reviews yet

We only deliver to Portsmouth, New castle and Newington.

Botanica Restaurant and Gin Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roundabout Diner and Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston