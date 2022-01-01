Go
Toast

Street Beet

100% Plant Based

4626 3rd Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (105 reviews)

Popular Items

Supreme Crunchywrap$11.00
tostada, walnut chorizo, nacho cheese, lettuce, pico & cashew sour cream wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla [add jalapeno, spicy mayo and/or guac for $1 each]
Grilled Stuffed Burrito$10.00
Walnut chorizo, black & pinto beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, pico and jalapeno sauce wrapped & grilled in a flour tortilla
Corny Island Pita$11.00
Fluffy grilled pita with melted Violife cheddar and provolone slices, FAKE chicken nuggets, lettuce, tomato & smothered in ranch [NF]
Cheezy Quesadilla$7.00
Cheezy quesadilla drizzled with jalapeno sauce [NF]
Reggo Fries$5.00
greasy, salty fast food style shoestrings [NF] [GF]
Hot Fake Chicken$10.00
bun, fried fake chicken tossed in spicy stuff, pickles, ranch [NF] [GF Option + $1.50]
Cheezy Potato Thriller$6.00
fried potatoes, nacho cheese & sour cream in a grilled flour tortilla [GF Option]
OG Fake Chicken$9.00
bun, fried fake chicken, pickles, spicy mayo [NF] [GF Option + $1.50]
Fake Chicken Nugget$8.50
6 pieces of marinated tofu battered in vegan buttermilk & our special blend of GF flour, herbs & spices then fried to crispy goodness [GF] [NF]
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4626 3rd Ave

Detroit MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Harmony Garden Cafe

No reviews yet

Harmony Garden Cafe is Detroit's Midtown Location for Fresh, Delicious, Affordable Middle Eastern Cuisine with a Twist.
Come in and enjoy!

Motor City Brewing Works

No reviews yet

Detroit's original micro-brewer serving up warm vibes since 1994 along with local art, brick-oven pizza, soup, salad, ale, lager, stout, cider, wine, cocktails & soda.

Condado Tacos

No reviews yet

Pick Up Only

The Block

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston