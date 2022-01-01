Go
Streetcar520

good food ~ good vibes

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

520 S Tejon St • $$

Avg 4.4 (979 reviews)

Popular Items

Carnitas Omelet$14.00
Side Fries$3.00
Carnitas Bao Buns$11.00
sweet chile / pickled onion + carrot / cilantro
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese$10.00
smoked gouda / cheddar / italian breadcrumbs
Shrimp Etouffee$15.00
creamy grits / spicy creole sauce
Side Ranch$0.50
Korean Chicken Bao Buns$11.00
gochujang aioli / pickled red onion / cilantro / sesame seed
Cauliflower Buds$11.00
sauce options: buffalo / BBQ / garlic parmesan / served with ranch or bleu cheese + carrots & celery
Tenderloin Kabobs$16.00
exotic grains / sweet chile / balsamic reduction / cilantro
Falafel$7.00
sriracha / tzatziki / balsamic reduction
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

520 S Tejon St

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
